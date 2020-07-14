Roy Edward Lee Murden, Jr., 80, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Norfolk to the late Roy Murden, Sr. and Henrietta McCoy. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a Mason. He was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship and Bow Hunt Club. He is predeceased by his wife, Lillie Catherine Murden.He is survived by his two sons, Fred L. Murden and wife Kim and Edward L. Murden and wife Mary; two step-sons, Charles Grant and wife Cindy and Bobby Grant; two half-brothers, Richard Murden and Thomas Murden; two grandchildren, Zach Murden and Katie Murden; seven step-grandchildren; and six step-great grandchildren.A service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, July 17, at Living Waters Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Living Waters Christian Fellowship.