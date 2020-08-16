Roy Lee Jones of Port St Lucie, FL, passed away October 3, 2019 at the age of 78 from many years of struggles with cancer.



He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia in 1941. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad, Coal Piers, Norfolk VA with 41 years of service.



He was an Army Veteran.



He is survived by his wife, Mable G. Jones of 48 years.



Roy loved every minute and day of the 19 years he lived in his Florida paradise.



He will always be loved and missed and in my heart forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store