Roy Lee Jones
1941 - 2020
Roy Lee Jones of Port St Lucie, FL, passed away October 3, 2019 at the age of 78 from many years of struggles with cancer.

He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia in 1941. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad, Coal Piers, Norfolk VA with 41 years of service.

He was an Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Mable G. Jones of 48 years.

Roy loved every minute and day of the 19 years he lived in his Florida paradise.

He will always be loved and missed and in my heart forever.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Mable, I know that you were greatly loved by Roy because he often spoke of you. He was a great guy who befriended me and always had my back as I dealt with those who took issue with me being the first black piermaster there. My prayers are with you.
Norman Reid
Coworker
