First Baptist Church-Va Beach
401 35th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Virginia Beach, VA
Roy Patrick Madsen Obituary
Roy Patrick Madsen, 20, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in Virginia Beach to Christopher and Misha Madsen.

Roy is survived by his parents; his 3 sisters, Mariah, Alexis and Dallas; 2 nephews, Ethan and Dean; along with extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Condolences may be offered and a full obituary can be found at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019
