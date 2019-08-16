|
Roy Patrick Madsen, 20, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in Virginia Beach to Christopher and Misha Madsen.
Roy is survived by his parents; his 3 sisters, Mariah, Alexis and Dallas; 2 nephews, Ethan and Dean; along with extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Condolences may be offered and a full obituary can be found at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019