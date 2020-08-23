Roy Virginia Moylan "Kelly" Ault, 76, died peacefully in Richmond, August 21, 2020, after a period of decline. She was born May 12, 1944, in Norfolk, Virginia, to James S. and Virginia Clarke Kelly. She had fond memories of her childhood in Thalia, Virginia Beach.



After graduating from Princess Anne High School, 1962, Kelly got married while attending Old Dominion University. She stopped school to raise her three sons and later graduated from VCU with a degree in Interior Design. She had a long career in Richmond as an interior designer, including running her own design company.



Kelly traveled extensively in Europe and Asia, visiting more than 20 countries. She lived in Mumbai, India, and Dublin, Ireland.



A devoted mother and grandmother, she loved helping care for her grandchildren. She also loved her many years teaching English as a Second Language for Henrico County Adult Education and being a living-history docent at Meadow Farm Museum in Henrico.



She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister and best friend, Sharon Umbarger. She is survived by her sons, Rob Ault (Suzy), Jeff Ault (Dawn) and Andy Ault (Emily); her two brothers, Jim Kelly (Dee) and Chris Kelly (Barb); her grandchildren, Catherine, Madelyn, Bowen, Carly, Mitch and Will; her brother-in-law Bob Umbarger; her nephews Shane Umbarger (Melissa) and Christopher Kelly; and her niece Megan Deyncourt (Billy).



The family thanks the Imperial Plaza Assisted Living 3rd floor staff and Heartland Hospice for their kind and excellent care. Kelly will be buried with her parents at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. The family will gather later to celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Meadow Farm Kitchen," care of the Henrico County Historical Society, PO Box 90775, Henrico, VA 23273.



