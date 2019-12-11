The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Ruby Makley Ashley White passed away December 9, 2019. She was born in Edenton, NC to the late Hotie Sylvester and Eva Belle Boyce Ashley. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 70+ years, Reece Basil White, Sr. and eight siblings. She was a lifetime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and was a helping hand behind the scenes with her husband for many years. Ruby was a loving wife and mother who loved the Lord.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Reece B. White, Jr. (Cindy) and Timothy White (Crystal); grandchildren, Bethany Shetler, Timothy White, II (Jessica) and Justin White; great-grandson, Jackson; sister, Barbara Jean and other loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. David Zavadil officiating. The family would like to thank Beth Sholom Village for their loving care through the years. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019
