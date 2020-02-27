The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Ruby B. Neblitt


1930 - 2020
Ruby B. Neblitt Obituary
Ruby B. NEBLITT, 89, was called home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Isaac McDonald and Beatrice Cuffee McDonald. She was the wife of the late Clem Neblitt for more than 70 years.



Mrs. Neblitt was Past Worthy Matron of Martha Chapter No. 10, Order of Eastern Star, PHA and Past Illustrious Commandress of Arabia Court No. 23, Daughters. She was a Charter Member of Hannah Court No. 1, Ladies of the Circle of Perfection and a member of John W. Barnes Assemble No. 9, Order of the Golden Circle.



Mrs. Neblitt was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA for around 70 years.



She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Frederick L. Neblitt USMC Ret (Valentina M.); Raylin L. Neblitt; and Athena L. Neblitt. Also left to cherish her memories are her grandchildren Valentina L. Jones (Sean) and Frederick L. Neblitt, Jr. She is predeceased by her husband, Clem Neblitt and a son, Leon C. Neblitt.



Wake will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA. Homegoing Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church, 2200 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA with Pastor Robert L. Earls, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Condolences may be sent to www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
