Ruby Parker at age 97 was quietly lifted from this life Thursday, August 27, 2020 and tenderly carried away to her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was married to the late George L. Parker; also preceded in death by one son and one daughter. She leaves to cherish her memory one son; seven daughters; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 2-6pm Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home. Live Streaming can be viewed 11am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com