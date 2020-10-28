Chesapeake - Ruby Louise Warren, 82, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on January 30, 1938. She is preceded in death by her father, Hermus Abbott and mother, Sarah Finch Abbott; Her sisters: Mary Satterwhite, Mabel Stevens Powell, Alice Gooch, Ada Carter, and Sarah Gunter; her sisters-in-law, Margaret Collins and Peggy Warren.She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Lynne Warren Toler and son-in-law Mike Toler, her son James W. Warren JR; her sister Linda Leitner, her bonus daughter Rhonda Smith, her grandchildren, Chris Burdette (Abby), Taylor Warren Hitchman (Rob), Tyler Warren; and her great grandchildren, Skylar Burdette, Haley Burdette, Colton Burdette and Austin Hitchman; many beloved nieces and nephews, many friends and her much loved cat Ollie.A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 31, 2020 beginning at 2 PM. Liberty Church 1801 Sara Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please feel free to join us for the service and at her home following the service for food, hugs and memories.Condolences and flowers may be placed with