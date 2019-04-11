The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Ruby Jenkins
Ruby Lee Jenkins

Ruby Lee Jenkins Obituary
Ruby passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Maryview Nursing Care Center. She leaves to cherish her precious memories; sisters, Marion Winfield and Carrie Clark; brothers, Wilbert Elliott, Roland Elliott and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Olive Branch Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 5-8:00 pm on Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019
