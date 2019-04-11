|
Ruby passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Maryview Nursing Care Center. She leaves to cherish her precious memories; sisters, Marion Winfield and Carrie Clark; brothers, Wilbert Elliott, Roland Elliott and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Olive Branch Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 5-8:00 pm on Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2019