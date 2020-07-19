Ruby Mae Szymanski, 97, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.Ruby was born in Salisbury, NC to Murphy and Bertha Holshouser. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Evelyn; brothers, Hugh and Lloyd; her daughter, Joanne and her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her loving, devoted son, Rick (Suzy); two caring nieces, Debbie Johnson (Paul) and Kathy Downs (Warren); her grandchildren, Jason Szymanski (Kendra), Jessica VanVeenHuyzen (Pierre), and Brandi Brackley (Jason); two great-grandchildren, Logan and Zahra; and her loving cat, Buster.Ruby lived a long and rich life and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She maintained a great sense of humor throughout her life.A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: