1/1
Ruby Mae Szymanski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Mae Szymanski, 97, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.

Ruby was born in Salisbury, NC to Murphy and Bertha Holshouser. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Evelyn; brothers, Hugh and Lloyd; her daughter, Joanne and her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her loving, devoted son, Rick (Suzy); two caring nieces, Debbie Johnson (Paul) and Kathy Downs (Warren); her grandchildren, Jason Szymanski (Kendra), Jessica VanVeenHuyzen (Pierre), and Brandi Brackley (Jason); two great-grandchildren, Logan and Zahra; and her loving cat, Buster.

Ruby lived a long and rich life and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She maintained a great sense of humor throughout her life.

A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 16, 2020
Jessica sorry about your Grandmothers passing.
her memory will live on with you for sure
ken messner
Friend
July 15, 2020
She was one fine LADY ..loved GOD ..
Deborah P Turner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved