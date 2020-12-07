1/
Ruby McGowan Furlough
1925 - 2020
Ruby McGowan Furlough, 95, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away December 5, 2020. Born in Creswell, North Carolina on November 26, 1925, Ruby was the daughter of the late Mack and Ethel McGowan. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William E. Furlough, Sr. and brothers, Bryan McGowan, Charlie McGowan, and Jack McGowan. Ruby was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Chapter Pickett Buchanan U.D.C.

Ruby is survived by her sons, William E. Furlough, Jr. (Carolyn), Johnny E. Furlough, Stephen R. Furlough (Sharon), and Charles M. Furlough (Marsha); daughter, Angie Johnson (Russ); sisters, Marquita Furlough, Jenielle Swain, Sara Lyons, and Ethel Holton (Al); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She will privately be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Herman United Methodist Church, 11424 Newland Rd, Creswell, NC 27928.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 7, 2020.
