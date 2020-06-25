Ruby Owens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, June 19, 2020 (Juneteenth), Ruby Mae Owens gained her wings and peacefully went to her heavenly home. Ruby Mae Owens was born on July 28, 1918 to the late Wiley and Anna Franklin. Ruby Owens grew up in Seatack, VA. She married the late Roland Landers Owens and were happily married for 44 years and had four daughters. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Landers Owens; three sisters; two brothers; one grandson; and one great granddaughter. Ruby is survived by her four daughters, Barbara Cromartie (Jerry), Paulette Roots (Donald), Cynthia Morring (Ronald), Valerie Owens; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Friday, 6/26/2020, with a viewing 5-8pm, Thursday (today), both at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved