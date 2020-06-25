On Friday, June 19, 2020 (Juneteenth), Ruby Mae Owens gained her wings and peacefully went to her heavenly home. Ruby Mae Owens was born on July 28, 1918 to the late Wiley and Anna Franklin. Ruby Owens grew up in Seatack, VA. She married the late Roland Landers Owens and were happily married for 44 years and had four daughters. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Landers Owens; three sisters; two brothers; one grandson; and one great granddaughter. Ruby is survived by her four daughters, Barbara Cromartie (Jerry), Paulette Roots (Donald), Cynthia Morring (Ronald), Valerie Owens; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Friday, 6/26/2020, with a viewing 5-8pm, Thursday (today), both at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.