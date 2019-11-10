|
It is with the deepest regret his family announces the passing of Master Chief Petty Officer (SEAL), U.S. Navy (Retired) on 1 November 2019 at the age of 91 from complications associated with dementia/Alzheimer's. His three daughters, Ellen, Patty (Messerian), and Barbara (Schlatter) were with him when he passed.
Rudy was born 20 January 1928 in Rochester, New York, and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. Starting a 45 year career during World War II, Rudy immediately volunteered for the Amphibious Scouts and Raiders created to reconnoiter prospective landing beaches and lead assault forces to the designated beaches under cover of darkness. Finding his niche in this line of work, in 1951 Rudy graduated from Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) Replacement Training (Class 6) becoming an official "Frogman". Four years after becoming a "Frogman" Rudy married Marjorie E. Thomas, his Rochester sweetheart of 53 years.
Rudy served as a Frogman for 11 years. First as a Plankowner in UDT 2 and later in the re-established UDT 21 making innumerable deployments in both commands. In between deployments Rudy and Marge started a family having three devoted daughters. In 1962 Rudy transferred to the newly established SEAL Team TWO and for a second time became a Plankowner and the only Chief Petty Officer in the command. Much is written about the SEALs and especially SEAL Team TWO. It suffices to say, Rudy was integral to forty-five combat operations in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star with Combat V for his acts of heroism.
He was forever in charge of the SEAL physical fitness program and was diligent about ensuring that all SEALs participated in daily PT or face the consequences! While serving at SEAL Team TWO Rudy became the "Bullfrog" in 1981. This is a little known honor bestowed on the active duty SEAL with the most time in the Navy. Rudy remained the "Bullfrog" until 1990. Also while on active duty he was a crewman on the US Navy Olympic Bobsled Team.
Rudy served in SEAL Team TWO for 26 years. In 1988 Rudy was selected to serve as Senior Enlisted Advisor for all special operations forces. He served in this leadership position at United States Special Operations Command until his retirement in 1990 ending his forty-five years as an active duty Navy SEAL. He was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal.
Retirement was not on Rudy's list of "things-to-do-when-you-retire."
Rudy continued to serve on the Board of the UDT-SEAL Association and joined the Board of the Special Operations Fund. He was a Virginia Beach Police Department Volunteer specializing in ticketing those who illegally parked in spaces reserved for the disabled. Rudy drove vehicles for the American Red Cross delivering supplies to disaster areas and remained on scene to provide needed assistance.
Rudy continued to be extremely physically fit and competed in the Virginia Senior Olympics. Although he could never beat Marge in racquetball, he did win the state championship in his age bracket. During the 1996 Georgia Summer Olympics, Rudy captained a support boat as he did during the 1992 America's Cup. Marge accompanied Rudy on all his adventures. Marge was always the Master Chief in Rudy's life until she predeceased him in 2008.
Rudy's most public and publicized adventure was his appearance on the first showing of the popular reality show - "Survivor." At 72 he was the oldest competitor. Straight forward and honest with no concern for political correctness, he became the audience's favorite. Finishing third in the competition, he returned to Virginia Beach explaining he just fell asleep for a second when his hand slipped off the pole. He returned several times to the "Survivor" set because of his popularity, ethics, and direct manner. He also participated in "Survivor All-Stars." Although not a winner in "Survivor All-Stars", People Magazine recognized Rudy as the "Sexiest Survivor" in 2000, and he appeared in the television series "JAG" and hosted a showing of "Combat Missions." Although not making the best seller's list, Rudy authored a book entitled, The Book of Rudy - The Wit and Wisdom of Rudy Boesch. In this paperback, Rudy answered questions like" Did you get a rush out of risking your life?" Rudy's answer: "No, just about anything a SEAL does is dangerous. The way I look at it, someone has to do the job, and I enjoyed doing it."
Rudy enjoyed doing everything throughout his life. Let's remember this great patriot in this way. RIP Rudy.
A special thank you to all of the staff at The Memory Center and Diana, dad's hospice nurse.
Rudy is survived by his three daughters and one granddaughter, Ellen Boesch, Patty Boesch Messerian (Martin), Barbara Boesch Schlatter (Terry) and one granddaughter, Kelsey Messerian.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 3rd at 10 AM in the JEB Little Creek - Fort Story Theater.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019