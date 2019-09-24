|
Rudolph Joseph Haimburger of Virginia Beach passed away after a long, hard fight with leukemia on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in New York, NY on August 31, 1936 to Louise Stehling and Rudolf Haimburger. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Ann; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Alek Colorado; son, Rudy; sister, Emma Kaefer; grandsons Griffin, Garrick, and Julian; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews since he was the youngest of 11 children! A Memorial Mass for Rudy will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019