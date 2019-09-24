Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Haimburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Joseph Haimburger


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph Joseph Haimburger Obituary
Rudolph Joseph Haimburger of Virginia Beach passed away after a long, hard fight with leukemia on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in New York, NY on August 31, 1936 to Louise Stehling and Rudolf Haimburger. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Ann; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Alek Colorado; son, Rudy; sister, Emma Kaefer; grandsons Griffin, Garrick, and Julian; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews since he was the youngest of 11 children! A Memorial Mass for Rudy will be held at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.