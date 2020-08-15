Rudolph "Rudy" Lee Burwell, Sr. passed away on August 10, 2020. He was born February 16, 1942 to the late James Ernest and Rosa Burwell of Norfolk, VA. He was a graduate of St Leo College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Rudolph was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Rudy served leadership positions in the Fraternal Order of Police and served as the head of the Norfolk chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Rudolph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Burwell; son, Rudolph Burwell, Jr. (Mona Mohib); sister, Blanche Burrus; brothers, Theodore Burwell and James Burwell; grandchildren, Christopher Burwell and Nina Burwell, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 2pm - 5pm, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Norfolk, VA .



