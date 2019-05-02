Rudolph Pozzo, 90, went to be with the Lord peacefully April 29, 2019. A native of Providence, RI he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Reina) Pozzo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emilia Pozzo. He proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy, Chief Petty Officer.Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Sandy Inks (Bobby); son, Joe Pozzo (Elaine); 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., VA Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA.The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital; and the amazing staff at Sentara Village VB for their loving care.The family will gather and receive friends after the service at the home of Bobby and Sandy Inks. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019