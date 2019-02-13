Senior Chief Petty Officer Rufino â€œPenâ€ Paras Ibarra, USN, Ret., died Monday, February 11, 2019 in his Norfolk home. He was a native of Camiling, Tarlac, Philippines and was the son of the late Dr. Alejandro and Gregoria Paras Ibarra. He retired from the United States Navy in 1978 after attaining the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer and was a veteran of the Vietnam and Cold Wars. As a submariner, he was a member of the Silent Service and dearly loved his country. Over his twenty-two year career in the Navy, he served in a number of significant roles, including Chief of the Boat for USS Shark SSN-591 and assignments with the U.S. Atlantic Fleet Command. For his efforts he was awarded multiple Navy Achievement Medals and numerous individual Letters of Commendation. Following his retirement from the Navy he worked at QED Systems and retired in 1993. He is a Roman Catholic and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A health and fitness enthusiast, he was a lifetime member of the Tidewater Striders and a marathon runner. He was also a member of the Filipino United Ilocano Association of Tidewater. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Avelina dela Cuesta Ibarra of Norfolk; his daughters, Pearl C Ibarra and her partner Christopher W. McIntosh of Chesapeake; Gina Ibarra Coss and her husband David of Virginia Beach; his sons, Ken Ibarra of West Chester, PA; and Alan Ibarra and his wife Verna of Virginia Beach. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Daryl Ann, Kendall, Lily, Matthew and Andrew and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Father W. Daniel Beeman will officiate. Burial will be in Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and recite the Rosary in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorial donations may be sent to Saint Gregory the Great Catholic School to benefit Catholic education. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary