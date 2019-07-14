|
Rupert â€œWayneâ€ Weatherly, 68, passed away on July 3, 2019. He was born in Columbia, NC to the late Louise Berry Weatherly.
Wayne graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and served 4 years in the US Air Force. As a registered nurse, Wayne worked at Portsmouth General Hospital, for Travelers Insurance Co., and the Portsmouth Naval Hospital.
He is survived by his brother, David Warren Weatherly; his niece Dana Marie Coggins (Tim); his nephew David Wayne Weatherly; and many friends.
A visitation and memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. Burial of his cremains will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk. Memorial donations may be made to the , the ASPCA or . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019