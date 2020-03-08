|
CHESAPEAKE - Wilbur Russell "Russ" Guthrie, 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Hyde County, NC to the late Blake McDonald Guthrie and Martha Foster Guthrie. Russ retired from Western Electric / AT&T; and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. He loved fishing, going to the beach and gardening; and he was a master gardener in Portsmouth for many years. Russ was proud of his Scottish roots and was a member of Clan Guthrie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Araminta Jane Guthrie; his son in-law, Charles Michael Fowler; a sister, Emma Guthrie Pryor; and three brothers, Blake Mallison Guthrie, Luther Guthrie and James Ellis Guthrie.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kimberly Guthrie Fowler; granddaughter, Janey Fowler Hagwood and her husband Miles; a grandson, Christopher Michael Fowler and his wife Miranda; a great grandson, Colton Michael Hagwood; brother in-law, James Pryor; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice; his nurse, Shana; his caregivers, Deborah, Denise and Felicia; and Chaplain Mary.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens by Rev. Tom Potter. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7 - 8:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020