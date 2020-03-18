|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Russell James Wysong, 79, went home to his heavenly father on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Russell Wysong retired from MARMC after 38 years of service. He was a avid fishermen and loved the Outer Banks, NC. He never met a stranger, and was a great conversationalist. He was highly intelligent, and could have easily been a professional comedian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Hilda Wysong; his brother and his sister.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diana Wysong; his daughter, Anita Simpson and her husband Tommy; his two sons, Ricky Wysong and his wife Gina and Travis Wysong; three grandchildren, Heather Born and her husband Mike, Amber Simpson and Brandon Wysong; six great grandchildren, Logen Wysong, Alannah Simpson, Mason Born, Madison Born, Alora Wysong, and Anthony Wysong.
Funeral service will be held at 1 PM Sat. March 21, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday 6 - 8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020