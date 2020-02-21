|
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Russell Alexandria Brown, Jr., went home to be with the Lord.
Russell was born in Princess Anne County, VA, now Virginia Beach, where he lived his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Brown, Sr., and Inez T. Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Moore Brown; his 3 daughters, Christy Brown Holsten (Robert), Natalie Brown Hunt (Shane), Leslie Brown VanHimbergen (Dan); and 8 grandchildren, Trey, Janie, Logan, Morgan, Reece, Mattie, Henry, and Avery, whom he all loved and adored.
He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Brown Cox (Jim); stepsister Cheryl Deans and stepbrother Mark Peters, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Russell graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1960. He many times used farming emergencies as a way to skip class in high school. He served honorably in the U.S. Army for 6 years from 1960 - 1966. Russell farmed with his father, uncles, and cousins, for over 30 years at Brown's Strawberry Farm. He then worked for Empire Machinery and Supply Co. where he retired in 2010. He was a lifelong member of London Bridge Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher.
Russell loved spending his time farming, gardening, going on vacations, Disney World, Big AL, and most of all, being with his family. He found the most joy being with his wife and grandchildren out at his pool.
The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Spring Arbor Willow Cottage in Richmond, who have cared for Russell so professionally and compassionately during the last 6 months.
Russell had such a big heart and infectious laugh. We will miss his fun loving spirit and the twinkle in his blue eyes when he smiled.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 5 to7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at London Bridge Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions may be made to London Bridge Baptist Church, 2460 Potters Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020