Russell E. Dail Sr.

Russell E. Dail Sr. Obituary
Russell E. Dail Sr passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his first wife Christine in1963 and later by wife Grace in 2006. Russell built his own home in Norfolk and lived in it for 65 yrs.Â His family grew to include 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. As a life long faithful servant of Jehovah, he served as an elder in congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses for 50+ years. He will always be remembered for his Godly devotion, hard work, and generosity toward others.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019
