|
|
NORFOLK- Russell â€œBuzzâ€ Sawyer, 91, died July 22, 2019. A native of Powells Point, NC, he was the widower of Margie Davenport Sawyer. Buzz retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a Captain in 1980 with 33 years of service. He was a member of Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk and the North Suffolk Rotary Club. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing bridge and telling stories and jokes.
Buzz is survived by two sons, Russell E. Sawyer, Jr. and wife Annetta, and Robert M. Sawyer; and two grandchildren, Aidan Sawyer and Holden Sawyer.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 2 PM in Freemason Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. Burial will be on Saturday at 11 AM at Powells Point Christian Church Cemetery, 197 Church Road, Harbinger, NC. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019