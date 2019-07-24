Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Freemason Street Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Freemason Street Baptist Church
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Powells Point Christian Church Cemetery
197 Church Road
Harbinger, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Sawyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Elton "Buzz" Sawyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Elton "Buzz" Sawyer Obituary
NORFOLK- Russell â€œBuzzâ€ Sawyer, 91, died July 22, 2019. A native of Powells Point, NC, he was the widower of Margie Davenport Sawyer. Buzz retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a Captain in 1980 with 33 years of service. He was a member of Freemason Street Baptist Church in Norfolk and the North Suffolk Rotary Club. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing bridge and telling stories and jokes.

Buzz is survived by two sons, Russell E. Sawyer, Jr. and wife Annetta, and Robert M. Sawyer; and two grandchildren, Aidan Sawyer and Holden Sawyer.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 2 PM in Freemason Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. Burial will be on Saturday at 11 AM at Powells Point Christian Church Cemetery, 197 Church Road, Harbinger, NC. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.