Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Russell L. Day Obituary
Russell Larkin Day, 93, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Burke Co., NC to the late John and Rose Day. He was a WWII veteran and is predeceased by his son, Steven Day; and a son-in-law, Robert Yates. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen P. Day; a daughter, Karen Yates; a son, Thomas Day and wife Amy; and three grandchildren, Jarrod, Sarah and Laura Day. A graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Thursday, February 7, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by Chaplain Dick Dinges. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Wednesday from 7 â€" 8 P.M. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
