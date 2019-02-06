|
Russell Larkin Day, 93, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Burke Co., NC to the late John and Rose Day. He was a WWII veteran and is predeceased by his son, Steven Day; and a son-in-law, Robert Yates. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen P. Day; a daughter, Karen Yates; a son, Thomas Day and wife Amy; and three grandchildren, Jarrod, Sarah and Laura Day. A graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Thursday, February 7, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by Chaplain Dick Dinges. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Wednesday from 7 â€" 8 P.M. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019