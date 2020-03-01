|
|
Our dad, Russell L. Page, reunited with his bride Amanda in heaven on February 15, 2020. His early years were spent in Turtle Creek, PA and Washington, DC. Soon after his honorable discharge from the US Army Air Corps, he met the love of his life, Amanda, at the University of Alabama. Early in their marriage they settled in Washington, DC where he walked the beat as a DC police officer in the very same neighborhoods as his future son and granddaughter now live.
In the late '60s when the family lived in Connecticut, he rekindled his love of flying and purchased his first plane, a Piper Cherokee, which he flew all over the Eastern Seaboard. In the mid'70s, Russell and Amanda moved southward, embracing the thought of that someday retirement! He worked as an engineer at the NARF until 1986 but spent evenings and weekends starting to build a Long EZ in his garage. On retirement, he built a two-car garage to accommodate the fuselage and wings of his emerging project. Even the grandkids helped with the peel ply! The neighbors got an eyeful when they saw the finished plane in the driveway, ready to be towed to the airport.
Following decades of airborne fun, he hung up his flight googles when he was 92 years old. He was predeceased by his wife Amanda and daughter Lynnell and brother James . He is survived by his brother Paul, children Gayle and Russell, sons-in-law Wayne Parker and Allen Rotz, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as beloved extended family members.
Services are private. Family and friends may make memorial donations to EAA Chapter 339 c/o John Peterson, Treasurer, 97 Commonwealth Ave., Chesapeake, VA 23325 to support the chapters Young Eagles program, that provides free flights on small private planes, flown by many pilots, like our dad, in the hopes that they, too, would catch the love of flight and enjoy as many years flying as he did with CAVU!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020