Russell Lee Houston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Lee Houston, 76, passed away May 17, 2020. He was born in North Carolina the son of the late Robert Russell Houston and Willie Lee Aderholt Houston. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Karen Jane Hewitt Houston. Russell retired as a Master Chief from the United States Navy. Russell is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Marietta Williams; son and daughter in law, Stephen Dwayne Houston (Deborah Ann); grandchildren, James T. Green, Jr. (Heather), Jessica Elizabeth Houston, Alyssa Taylor Houston; great grandchildren, Emilyn R. Green, Addyson J. Houston, Autumn C. Lake, Avery N. Houston; brothers, Donald Houston (Jill), R.E. Houston (Judy); and sister in law, Effie Houston. Russell's funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be registered on parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved