Russell Lee Houston, 76, passed away May 17, 2020. He was born in North Carolina the son of the late Robert Russell Houston and Willie Lee Aderholt Houston. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Karen Jane Hewitt Houston. Russell retired as a Master Chief from the United States Navy. Russell is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Marietta Williams; son and daughter in law, Stephen Dwayne Houston (Deborah Ann); grandchildren, James T. Green, Jr. (Heather), Jessica Elizabeth Houston, Alyssa Taylor Houston; great grandchildren, Emilyn R. Green, Addyson J. Houston, Autumn C. Lake, Avery N. Houston; brothers, Donald Houston (Jill), R.E. Houston (Judy); and sister in law, Effie Houston. Russell's funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will follow. Condolences may be registered on parrfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 19, 2020.