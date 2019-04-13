Russell Linwood Dail Jr, 55, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2019 after a courageous three year fight with cancer. He was born to and survived by his loving parents, Lana "Sue" Stewart and Russell Linwood Dail Sr. in Nansemond Co, VA. He retired after 33 years of service from the VDOT Survey Dept. in Suffolk. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a lifetime member of the SCV, Tom Smith Camp. He enjoyed spending time with his family and helping others, especially the friends at VA Oncology. Besides his parents, Russell is survived by his high school sweetheart of 32 years, Michelle Rene Wenzler Dail; daughters, Nicole Rene Dail Lathrop (Jonathan) and Brianna Michelle Dail (Dennis Carr); grandsons, Mark and Mason Lathrop; and father in law, Joseph Frank Wenzler. Russell's funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Garza officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7-9:00 pm, Monday, April 15 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Post condolences on www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary