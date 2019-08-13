|
Russell Linwood Dail, Sr., 74, passed away August 11, 2019. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the late Elton Lewis Dail and Miriam Oliver Baker. He was predeceased by his step father, Clarence B. Baker; son, Russell L. Dail, Jr.; and sister, Jean Dail Cecil. Linwood retired from Triangle Insulating Company. He attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. Linwood is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lana â€œSueâ€ Dail; daughter-in-law, Michelle Rene Wenzler Dail; grandchildren, Nicole Rene Dail Lathrop (Jonathan), Brianna Michelle Dail (Dennis Carr); great grandsons, Mark and Mason Lathrop; and brother and sister-in-law, Henry Lee Dail (Donna). A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Wednesday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019