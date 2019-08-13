The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Dail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Linwood Dail Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Linwood Dail Sr. Obituary
Russell Linwood Dail, Sr., 74, passed away August 11, 2019. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the late Elton Lewis Dail and Miriam Oliver Baker. He was predeceased by his step father, Clarence B. Baker; son, Russell L. Dail, Jr.; and sister, Jean Dail Cecil. Linwood retired from Triangle Insulating Company. He attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. Linwood is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lana â€œSueâ€ Dail; daughter-in-law, Michelle Rene Wenzler Dail; grandchildren, Nicole Rene Dail Lathrop (Jonathan), Brianna Michelle Dail (Dennis Carr); great grandsons, Mark and Mason Lathrop; and brother and sister-in-law, Henry Lee Dail (Donna). A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Wednesday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Download Now