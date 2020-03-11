The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184

Russell Markland Alberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Markland Alberts Obituary
Russell Markland Alberts, 77, of Portsmouth, VA, died on March 3rd, 2020. Russell was born in Norfolk, VA on Nov 16, 1945 to Col Howard & Aline (Markland) Alberts.

Russell was a formerly enlisted in the US Army as a Ranger, Green Berets (6th Special Forces) and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights.

Russell is survived by: wife, Nancy Alberts; daughter, Laura Ferguson (Darin); son, Mark Alberts (Susan); 8 grandchildren: Victor, Heather, Courtney (Stuart), Sean, Rachel, Kyle, Cole, Savannah; great granddaughter: Victoria; 2 brothers: William Alberts (Linda), Robert Alberts (Marlene); and dearly loved nieces & nephews, cousins & friends.

Russell is preceded by: his parents; grandparents: Joseph & Jane Alberts, Col Clyde & Irma Webster; Uncle: Robert Markland (Elizabeth); & cousin: William Kincannon.

A Celebration of Life for Russell will be 1:oo pm, Sat, March 21, 2020 at 12145 Louisa Rd Gordonsville, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishburne Military School, fishburne.org, or to Segs4Vets, segs4vets.ngo.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -