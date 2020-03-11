|
Russell Markland Alberts, 77, of Portsmouth, VA, died on March 3rd, 2020. Russell was born in Norfolk, VA on Nov 16, 1945 to Col Howard & Aline (Markland) Alberts.
Russell was a formerly enlisted in the US Army as a Ranger, Green Berets (6th Special Forces) and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights.
Russell is survived by: wife, Nancy Alberts; daughter, Laura Ferguson (Darin); son, Mark Alberts (Susan); 8 grandchildren: Victor, Heather, Courtney (Stuart), Sean, Rachel, Kyle, Cole, Savannah; great granddaughter: Victoria; 2 brothers: William Alberts (Linda), Robert Alberts (Marlene); and dearly loved nieces & nephews, cousins & friends.
Russell is preceded by: his parents; grandparents: Joseph & Jane Alberts, Col Clyde & Irma Webster; Uncle: Robert Markland (Elizabeth); & cousin: William Kincannon.
A Celebration of Life for Russell will be 1:oo pm, Sat, March 21, 2020 at 12145 Louisa Rd Gordonsville, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fishburne Military School, fishburne.org, or to Segs4Vets, segs4vets.ngo.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020