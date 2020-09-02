On Monday, August 24, 2020, the Schucker family lost a great husband, father, and friend in a tragic accident. Russell Meade Schucker was born January 27, 1952 to Norma Jean (Russell) and Clair Meade Schucker in Norfolk, Virginia.
Russell was a diligent husband, father, and friend. He provided well for his family, working long and hard hours. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.
For more than 40 years, Russell owned a construction company. He was known as a "jack of all trades". Everyone knew they could count on him to help solve a problem. With the help of his daughter, they have successfully completed numerous construction projects throughout the Hampton Roads area.
In the community, Russell was known as an advocate, supporter, and coach of youth sports. For many years he coached baseball and softball, including traveling teams, middle school teams, and recreational leagues. He would work tirelessly to assist anyone who needed his help. He will be remembered for his fairness, generosity, a heart for others, discipline in daily life, and love for the outdoors. We give thanks for an amazing Dad, Grandpa, mentor, and friend who touched the lives of so many people in ways he would never imagine.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne Schucker (Parrow) and his children: Warren Schucker of Winston Salem, NC, Thomas and Gregorik Rodriguez-Schucker of Chesapeake, VA, Tosha Schucker-Soto of Chesapeake, VA; step-children: Kevin and Denise Bibb of Five Points, AL, Chris and Sara Bucher of Portsmouth, VA, Jeff Bucher and Meredith Crunden of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren: Yoselyn Soto of Chesapeake, VA, Christy Bibb of Eldersberg, MD; and sister Joyce Lee Dawson of Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his father and mother Clair Meade and Norma Jean Schucker, and his brother Richard Meade Schucker.
Family members will be scattering Russell's ashes at a private ceremony in the mountains where he loved to be. To honor Russell's memory the family will be holding a Celebration of Life at the Residence. Friends are invited to join the family on Saturday, September 5, 2020, between 4-7 pm for a celebration of life cookout. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Virginia will be serving the Schucker family.