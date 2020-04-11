|
|
Russell Paulhus passed into the hands of our heavenly Father surrounded by family on April 4, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Paulhus, father, Arthur Paulhus, mother, Jeannine Neil, sister, Janet Trounson, daughters, Nicole Calma (husband, Jeff) and Krystal Weldon (husband, Steve), and grandchildren (Brayden, Tristen, Kylie, Emma, and Lucas). He is predeceased by his brother, Alan Paulhus. Russell was a devoted husband who loved his family and enjoyed working in his garage.
The family requests that any memorials be made in Russell's name to a Prostate Cancer Research organization of donor's choice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2020