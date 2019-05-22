Russell W. â€œRussâ€ King passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, and he retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He absolutely loved being in his camper on the Outer Banks and spending time with his daughter. He was a good person, a great father and would do anything for anyone.Survivors include his daughter, Ashley â€œRustyâ€ King and her husband, Shannon Leggette; his couch buddy, Maizey; and a number of nieces and nephews and other loved ones.Ashley would like to thank Karen Flaherty, Donna Hartman, Erin Brnich and Sherry Reagan for their care and support in her daddyâ€™s last days.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 5615 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth Va, 23701.Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019