Ruth Ann Baker passed away March 2, 2020. Born 1939 to Charles & Regina Jacobs in Uniontown, PA. In 1958 she married James Mayfield Baker and moved to his home in Norfolk, VA. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers Carl & Chuck Jacobs, & her companion Bobby Bruce. She is survived by her daughter Joanne Lynn Baker (Randall Painter), son James William Baker, wife Jane, brother Curtis Jacobs, wife Patty; sisters in law Carol Loyer, Vel Nottingham; brother in law Otho Baker, nieces, nephews and Chuck Salisbury who she consider as her son. She retired as an accounting clerk in club system on the Norfolk Naval Base. Thanks to Dr. Scott Cross & his very special nurse Barbara of Va. Oncology who was an angel to our mom. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at noon with reception to follow at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1445 Norview Ave, Norfolk.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2020