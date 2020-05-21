Ruth Ann Burns
1948 - 2020
Ruth Ann Burns, 71, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 19, 1948 to the late Ruth and John Pancoast. She is also predeceased by her sister, Barbara Reid. Ruth Ann received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hiram College and was a member of Tabernacle Church of Norfolk. She retired as a payroll clerk and did numerous volunteer activities. Ruth Ann leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Aymie Burns, Ellie Burns and Carrie Burns; son, Jesse Burns; sister, Linda Smith; grandchildren, IIaina Burns; Ian Burns, Ella Ventura, Alanna Ventura, Ashlyn Nearhood, William (Tommy) Nearhood, Jr., Nicholas Nearhood, Tallula Burns and Casey Burns. Services are to be determined for a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery, Bedford Heights, Ohio. Metropolitan, Granby is handling arrangements.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
