Ruth Ann Crawley, 76, was called home by the Lord on April 5th, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her residence. She is daughter of the late John and Eva Akers. She was also preceded in heaven by her sister, Ilene and her son, Kenneth. Left to cherish her memory is William, her devoted husband of 52 years; her son, John and his wife, Bridgette; her grandson, John Tyler; her four loving sisters, Josephine Reed, Dorothy Speight, Betty Fansher, Linda Preedy and her husband, George and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ruth's niece, Kelly Hewitt and Kelly's daughter, Melanie.
Ruth was retired from the U.S. Government and later was the manager at Curves at Fairfield Shopping Center for several years. She was a special person who possessed numerous great qualities. She was known to her immediate family as Angel Girl. Ruth always put her family first and would do anything she could to help a family member or a friend. Ruth loved to be outside working in the flower bed or you may find her inside making a beautiful wreath. Ruth especially loved the holidays and she opened up her home every Thanksgiving and Christmas for over 40 consecutive years so the family could all be together. Ruth loved the Lord and we know for certain that she is heaven. We will miss you Angel Girl, may you rest in peace at the right hand side of the Lord and Rejoice with your family in Heaven.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020