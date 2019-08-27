|
Ruth Ann Silverman Schoenbaum, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born in 1926 to Bernice and Samuel (Nubby) Silverman, Ruth Ann lived in Norfolk until her marriage to Leon Schoenbaum in 1946. She met Leon during WWII when he was living next door to her family while serving in the United States Navy. She graduated from Maury High School and went on to attend Ohio State, were Leon had also attended. In 1949 they moved to Newport News, where they raised three children, and started Shoney's Drive-In.
Ruth Ann was a tireless volunteer throughout her life for many charities and community organizations including Riverside Hospital Pink Ladies, the American Cancer Society, and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Her favorite "Job" was the Christmas Eve overnight shift in the Mary Immaculate Hospital nursery. She enjoyed sitting with the newborns so that nursery staff could spend the holiday with their families.
Having moved to Kingsmill early in its development, she was a very involved member of the Women's Golf Club as well as the annual Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic. Ruth Ann was dedicated to serving the organizations she supported and accepted all of her responsibilities with deep commitment and devotion.
Ruth Ann and Leon moved to Harbor's Edge in 2008. After his passing in 2010 she continued to live there with her beloved and mutually devoted dog, Josie.
Ruth Ann was predeceased by her son Ray in 1968. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Schoenbaum of Norfolk and Bernice (Bunny) Schoenbaum of New York; granddaughter, Rachel Schoenbaum of Los Angeles; brother, Louis Silverman (Bobbi Sue) of Kingsmill; nephew, Jason Silverman (Natalie) of Kingsmill; and her extremely cherished niece, Risa Silverman of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by many deeply loved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
The family would like to thank Lynn Klinger, Paulette, Daphne, Jackie and Ruth Ann's other wonderful caregivers at Senior Corp. A special thanks to everyone at Harbor's Edge, especially for all of their help and caring these last few weeks.
After a private burial, on Tuesday, August 27, the family will receive friends at Harbor's Edge, One Colley Ave. Apt 1409 from 3:00 until 7:00.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019