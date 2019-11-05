The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Cemetery in Crittenden
Ruth Anne Parker, 54, died October 21, 2019 at Hospice Home at High Point in High Point, NC. Anne was the daughter of the late Ruth Hunt Parker and Clarence Henderson Parker. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Parker Webb, brother Thomas Henderson Parker and nephew Joel Hillyer Webb.

Survivors include her nephew, Jack Williams Webb III and wife Melissa of Fuquay Varina, NC; nice, Alice Webb Gillespie and husband David of Chesapeake, VA; and sister-in-law Nancy Parker.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Crittenden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Home at High Point, 1801 Westchester Drive High Point, NC 27262. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019
