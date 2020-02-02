|
Ruth Anne Pottey, 95, recently of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 30, 2020, of heart failure. She previously resided in Sandwich, MA.
Born in Newton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Marie T. Fandrey. She retired as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and church activities. Her greatest joy was time spent with family.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Armand Pottey and a granddaughter, Jennifer Pottey. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Joanne Fish; three sons, Charles, Michael, and Carl Pottey; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church or the .
Following the Funeral Mass, her remains will be sent from Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home to Eaton Funeral Home, Needham, MA. Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 10, at The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, in West Roxbury, MA. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020