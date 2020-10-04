1/
Ruth B. Claud
1923 - 2020
Ruth B. Claud of Smith Neck Road, Carrollton, VA departed this life on September 29, 2020. She was born July 25, 1923 in Bertie, North Carolina.

Ruth was the widow of Stafford C. Claud, Sr. She is survived by two sons, Stafford C. Claud, Jr., Maurice J. Claud and his significant other, Jan Felton; three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Public viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM, Rising Star Church Cemetery, Branchville, VA with Pastor Frank Lucas officiating. A service with dignity will be conducted by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street, Franklin. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rising Star Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin
224 South Main Street
Franklin, VA 23851
757-562-3393
