CHESAPEAKE- Ruth Eddy, 91, died April 29, 2019. A native of Roanoke, VA, she was the widow of James Paul Eddy, Sr. Ruth was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by three daughters, Cathy E. Weaver, Sharon E. Vines (Martin), and Lisbeth E. Ross (Tom); son, James Paul Eddy, Jr. (Virginia); three sisters, Joan Day, Shirley Crocket and Lois Surface; three brothers, David Barnett, Ralph â€œBudâ€ Barnett Jr. and Richard Barnett; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 PM in Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to Nancy, Diana, Jennifer and Erica of Nancy's Home Health Care. Contributions may be made to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church or the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019