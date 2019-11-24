|
VIRGINIA BEACH - Ruth Bell DeLong, 92, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edgar Emile DeLong.
Ruth is survived by her children Jan Wahl, Tom DeLong (Barbara), Geri Starr (Bobby), grandchildren Matthew Starr, Steven Wahl (Sarah), Ashley Franchi (Chris), Thomas Wahl (Megan), Brooke Cline (Will), Brandon DeLong (Allison), and great grandchildren Wesley Cline and Addison Franchi.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Ruth was the daughter of the late Florence Bell and Cyrus David Bell. After graduating from Yeadon High School, she worked for the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and Philadelphia General Hospital as a medical secretary. She later worked as a U.S. civil servant secretary to an American admiral in Heidelberg, Germany where she met her future husband, Ed. She traveled throughout Europe during her two-year assignment. Upon return to America, she was employed as an executive secretary at Atlas Powder, and later at Hercules Powder in Wilmington, DE. Ruth was a long-time member of the Princess Anne Women's Club, and former owner of London Bridge Fabric Barn.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel,1264 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019