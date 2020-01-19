|
Ruth Blanchard Brinkley, 96, passed into the arms of Jesus on January 17, 2020. Ruth was a native of Hobbsville, NC, and was the daughter of the late Lillian Brinkley Blanchard and Alfred Perry Blanchard.
She was a 1941 graduate of Hobbsville High School and attended East Carolina's Teacher's College, now East Carolina University. She retired in 1987, as a teacher's assistant in the Suffolk Public School system.
She was a charter member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and an active member of the Ruth Bible class, the Winnie Rountree Circle, the Happy Active Christian group, and had been active with the Meals on Wheels program through the church. Ruth loved the Lord, her family, and her church. She was a faithful and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Her greatest joy was being with her family and her devotion to them ran deep. Her whole life revolved around serving and helping others and being there for her family and friends. She was always quick to offer an encouraging word and possessed a genuine and humble spirit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Erma Blanchard, Sadie B. Griffin, Alice B. Spainhour, Doris B. Benton, Naomi B. Hofler, and brother, Clyde Blanchard.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 1/2 years, Thomas T. Brinkley, Sr. Surviving are her son, Thomas T. Brinkley, Jr., of Suffolk; daughters, Patricia B. Smith and husband, Doug, of Williamsburg, and Phyllis B Lilly and husband, Phil, of Suffolk; two grandchildren, Megan L. Antezana and husband, Vince, and Matthew Lilly; one great granddaughter, Keri Ruth Antezana, and a great grandson, Karson Thomas Antezana, all of Suffolk, and lots of loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Lake Prince Woods Assisted Living and Skilled Care, the Heartland Hospice team, as well as loving niece, Becky Case, for her loving care and support.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Ricky Garza on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1637 Holland Road, Suffolk. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and a reception will follow the service at the church. Burial will then follow at Warwick Baptist Church Cemetery in Chowan County, NC. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk is serving the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1637 Holland Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020