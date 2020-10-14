CHESAPEAKE - Ruth Cuddington Forehand, 88 of the 2200 block of Battery Park Road, went to be with her Lord on Sunday October 11, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1932 in North Carolina to the late Clarence and Annie Cuddington; and was a dedicated member of both Alexander Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul D Forehand; and three brothers, Ralph, Billy and Chester Cuddington.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Derrell Forehand and wife Donna of Portsmouth and Chester Linwood Forehand and wife Doris of Chesapeake; a brother Wade Cuddington and wife Sharon; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Chester, Jill and Emily; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Ruth loved nothing more than taking care of her family. She was a gentle, kind and thoughtful person who always put others first.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Prince Woods for all their love and care.
A funeral will be held at 3 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service until 5 PM. Entombment will be private in Woodlawn Memorial Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society
