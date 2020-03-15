|
|
Ruth Crutchfield Gentry, 89, of Chesapeake, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born March 7, 1931 to the late Archer and Annie L. Harris Crutchfield and was the widow of George Wallace Gentry. Ruth was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Portsmouth, Virginia. She is survived by her son, G. W. Gentry and wife, Lori; daughter, Elaine Gentry Floyd and husband, T. W.; grandchildren, Adam Gentry, David Gentry, and Seth Floyd; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, Virginia 23703. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020