Bolden, Ruth "MaRuth" Davis. 90, on January 9, 2020, at 1000 7th Street, Portsmouth, VA, the Lord gave his faithful servant the victory.
Born in Scotlandneck, NC, Ruth attended and graduated from I.C. Norcom High School, c/o 1947. She was a devoted member of Emanuel AME Church, Portsmouth.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, 1/14/2020, from 2-6pm, with a wake service to follow from 6-8pm at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA, 23704. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 1/15/2020 at Emanuel AME Church at 11:00AM, 637 North St, Portsmouth, by the Rev. Granger Flythe. The funeral lineup will start at Bolden's at 9:15AM, 1000 7th Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020