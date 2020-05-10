Ruth Elizabeth Paulson joined her Savior on May 1, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1932 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Stephen and Elsie Danielson, immigrants from Scandinavia. She did not learn English until she started school.



Due to immigration issues, Ruth arrived a week late for classes at Bethel College in St. Paul, MN and asked to borrow Gordon Paulson's notes. It must have been God's providence, because after graduation, they were married and enjoyed almost 68 years together.



Ruth's life vocation was being a mother and Pastor/Chaplain's wife. It's often said, "the hardest job in the Navy is being a Navy wife", and there could be no truer statement. Ruth gave birth to two of her five children while her husband was deployed.



As a grandma, Ruth, taught her grandkids how to spot snails on the pier, that every rose has a thorn, but it's still beautiful, and that fireflies return every summer. She spent countless hours on her back deck overlooking the water, playing Rook, a game she didn't like, was awful at, and never won, just to be able to spend time with her grandchildren.



Ruth's love and generosity towards others knew no bounds and today there are people all over the world who called her "grandma". Through the International Student Ministry at Tabernacle Church, they came to love, not only her, but her Lord Jesus Christ. She had a heart for evangelism.



Early in March, Ruth's Alzheimer's made it impossible for Gordon to care for her at home and she was moved into Province Place on Granby Street. She immediately made new friends and in classic "Ruth" style, when one of the ladies was struggling eating her yogurt, she took her spoon and started feeding her.



Ruth did not die of the Coronavirus, but because of it and the "no visitor" policy, she died removed from her family. She was so ready to go home that right before she died, she pulled off her EKG leads. She must have seen Jesus extending his hand to her and she didn't want anything tying her down.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Elsie and an infant granddaughter, Kirsten. Rejoicing in our time with her, and being forever impacted by her love are her husband, Gordon Paulson; her children and their spouses, Wendy Moeller (Rad), Shari Plunkett (Tom), Dan Paulson (Tanya), Karen Bohrer (Merv), and Lisa Vercauteren; her grandchildren and their spouses, Ted Plunkett (Christina), Carrie Abravanel (Daniel), Tim Plunkett (Amy), Thayer Moeller (Anna Kate), Cameron Moeller, Chandler Easterhoff (David), Dane Bohrer, Sam Vercauteren, Kara Bohrer, Sarah Vercauteren, Faith Bohrer and Annchi Paulson; and 12 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held in the Fall and will be followed by interment at the Albert G. Horton Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia.



Memorial gifts can be made in remembrance of Ruth: Global Friendship Ventures/International House/ODU, 1241 W. 43rd Street, Norfolk, VA 23508



Ruth's family is exceedingly thankful for the excellent care she received by Dr. Sharon Sadr and her staff at Norfolk Internal Medicine and to Jennifer Stell and her team at Province Place. A special thank you goes to the care providers on the Lakewood Memory Care Unit who lovingly provided hands-on care during her last 7 weeks of life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store