Ruth (Elaine) Boger of Virginia Beach, died 15 August, 2019. Elaine was born in Akron, Ohio in 1926. She was a swimmer in high school and college and was chosen to model Firestone's Mae West life preserver when it was released for troop use in WWII. She married a young sailor, C.E. Boger, in June of 1946. She had one of the toughest jobs in the country, that being a Navy wife for 34 years. She raised three children while her husband served his country. She managed and maintained a stable home front, during deployments, duty stations changes, and homeport moves.
Elaine loved to play golf winning numerous accolades from the many Women's Golf Associations she belonged to at various duty stations. Locally, she belonged to the Tidewater, Oceana, and Little Creek Women's Golf Associations. Elaine had four holes-in-one in her lifetime, and she enjoyed rubbing it in, as Boger had only two.
Elaine was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed volunteering her services as a coordinator for Meals on Wheels.
Elaine is survived by son, Jeffrey Boger (Diane Meade), daughter, Barbara Stevenson, and daughter, Bonnie Boger (Donald Edwards). Also left to cherish her memory are three grandsons, 6 great grandchildren, and several extended family members.
A memorial will be held on August 31, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel, Westminster Canterbury 3100 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. A reception will follow. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Spike's K-9 Fund which supports the care, training and preservation of working dogs. Donations can be made via the web site at https://www.spikesk9fund.org/#supporters, or by mail to 5760 Northampton Blvd #118, Virginia Beach, VA 23455.
