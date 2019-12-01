|
of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on November 27, 2019 with her family in attendance. She was born in 1928 and was a lifelong native of Henrico County. She was proceeded in life by her devoted husband of sixty eight years, Robert Ray Hunter, Sr. She is survived by her four sons, Robert Ray Hunter, Jr.; Christopher Nelson Hunter and his wife, T. Diane Hunter; Timothy Cushman Hunter and his wife Monica NeSmith Hunter; and David Everette Hunter and his wife Tara Mary Hunter; and seven grandchildren, Robert Ray Hunter III, Julie Elizabeth Hunter, Hannah Lee Hunter, Devon Grace Hunter, Trevor John Hunter, Micah Lynn Hunter, and Samuel Clay Hunter. She was educated by the Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul as a day scholar at St. Joseph's Villa and was graduated from St. Patrick's Female Academy in Church Hill in 1945. Ruth had a keen intellect and was a creative artist, a passionate historian, an enthusiastic mother, and devoted wife. She attended Richmond Professional Institute, Commercial Art Department and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design, Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a pioneering Americana antiques dealer in the Richmond area and donated many 19th century treasures to small museums and libraries. She was a long time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, William Byrd Chapter, and the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century. She was active in the Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach and St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond where she established historic herb gardens for both. Private family gatherings will take place to distribute Ruth's ashes in various locales that were meaningful to her. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in Historic Church Hill.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019