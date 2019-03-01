Ruth Gallop Creef, 89, the daughter of the late Hiram Clyde Gallop and Mollie Shannon Gallop died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A native of Dare County, Ruth was born in Manteo on November 2, 1929. She was married to the late Delbert McAdoo Creef for 58-years. Nine siblings, five brothers and four sisters, passed before her. Hiram, Harold, Lincoln, Shelton, Margaret, Julian, Lillian, Mollie and Lucinda who was also her childhood friend. She is survived by her sisters, Millie, Lucile, Myrkee, and Elizabeth; and Inez Creef Gibbs her sister-in-law. She also has many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her children, Miles Creef, Mark Creef, Murphy Creef and Jennifer Creef Rawls (Willie); grandchildren, Avery Skattie, Kyle Creef (Maggie), Sarah Rawls Coronado (Luis), Willie McAdoo Rawls, and Carson Montgomery Creef; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Miles, Topanga, Ayzlin, Layla, and Eva Ruth. Ruth was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and wife. An avid reader, she had many more interests such as painting and music. She attended the Virginia Opera on many occasions and was also quite interested in local politics. She loved sitting on her deck watching the birds and enjoying the scenes of the water at her home in Manteo of 48-years. Ruth had an eight-year battle with Alzheimerâ€™s Disease with her family by her side for the long journey. She was able to be home and cared for by family, friends and Dare Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 669, Manteo, NC 27954. Donations may be made to these two organizations in lieu of flowers. We have spent the last eight-years celebrating her life with her every day so there will be no service at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, Manteo is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.TwifordFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary