Ruth Hill Jones 79, a native of Norfolk, VA peacefully answered Godâ€™s call on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was the ninth sibling born to the late James and Clara Hill. Ruth was the product of Norfolk Public Schools and attended Norfolk State University formerly Norfolk State College. She is preceded by her husband Joseph Jones. She was a devoted member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church for many years. Ruth was a Sunday School Teacher, Secretary and served in various ministries within the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memories two sisters, Oretha (Clarence) Stone of Southfield, MI and Celestine Hill of Norfolk, VA and a host of Nieces and Nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:00 am at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 1141 Campostella Road, Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be held 1-6pm Monday, April 15, 2019 Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019